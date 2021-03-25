Source: Thornhill High School suspends classes | Herald (Top Stories)

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

Thornhill High School in Gweru has suspended classes to allow over 350 teachers camped at the school marking O and A level public exams to wrap up their business.

There has been commotion at the school with parents and pupils complaining there was congestion following the opening of schools on Monday.

Midlands Provincial Education director, Mr Jameson Machimbira, had indicated on Monday that the school was delaying classes to allow the examiners to complete the marking.

According to a notice posted by the school head, Mr Mukato Mazvazva, the leaners will resume classes on Monday.

“While it has been the opening week, the school has been a marking venue for Zimsec O and A Level subjects, most of our teachers are out on Zimsec business elswhere except for 10, the classrooms are marking venues for over 350 examiners marking various subjects, hence we will stagger our programme,” he said in the notice.

Mr Mazvazva said boaders will remain at the school, while day scholars will only come back on Monday.