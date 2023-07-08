Source: Thousands at Shamva clean-up exercise | The Herald (Local News)

Fungai Lupande-Mashonaland Central Bureau

Thousands thronged Chakonda business centre in Shamva yesterday not only for the national clean-up campaign but to show solidarity with President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF.

With only 47 days left until election day, the people of Chakonda and surrounding villages promised not to disappoint the President who visited the district last year in April.

The Second Republic implemented several projects in Shamva and recently Chaminuka Rural District Council (RDC) was awarded $152 million to complete them.

Council chair Mr Nervison Zvizhinji said development programmes implemented in Shamva had uplifted the standard of living for locals.

“No one and no place is being left behind and we thank our President for that. To ensure that our environment is clean, the council purchased a refuse compactor using devolution funds,” he said.

“This equipment is servicing Chakonda, Madziwa and Shamva. The construction of Mupfure Clinic was in its 14th year but the Second Republic came in, took over and sped up construction work.

“Our first devolution funds went towards Mupfure Clinic which is now functional. Matanda Clinic was commissioned in February this year. However, the staff houses were condemned as substandard.”

Clr Zvizhinji said the latest devolution disbursement was going towards the construction of staff houses at Matanda Clinic.

He said people in Shamva were happy that President Mnangagwa commissioned Shamva LDV Primary School during his visit in April last year.

“In water and sanitation, we bought a drilling rig and we are looking for a driver, the advert was done. People should not travel over a kilometre searching for water

“Council has bought a motorised grader which will be delivered soon from South Africa. This will help in maintaining and rehabilitating our roads.”

He added that the priority now is to revamp the sewer system in Wadzanai suburb which is affected by continuous sewer burst.

He said addressing the sewer challenge will help Shamva-based football club Simba Bhora in having smooth matches.

The guest of honour, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga urged people in Shamva to continue observing peace during the campaign, during and after the election.

“Peace, unity and development is our mantra and no development can happen when people engage in violence,” she said.

“The Second Republic has put in place robust strategies to improve the economy and livelihoods of people. Work done by the Second Republic speaks for itself, vote for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF candidates.

“The contractors on the Mahuhwe-Kanyemba Road are on the ground, working to upgrade the Mbire district. Work is progressing well on Semwa Dam and three other major dams in the province.”