Three dead in horrific accident

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A HORRIFIC road traffic accident claimed three lives on the spot when an Isuzu Rigid truck collided head-on with a Jaguar vehicle.

In a statement on X, police said the accident occurred at the 239km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on Thursday around 1 am.

Three passengers from the Jaguar vehicle died on the spot while they were trapped in the vehicle.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 239 km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on 21/12/23 at around 0100 hours when two vehicles, an Isuzu Rigid truck which had two passengers heading towards Harare and a Jaguar vehicle with three passengers towards Masvingo had a head-on collision. Three occupants from the Jaguar vehicle were trapped and died on the spot,” reads the statement.

