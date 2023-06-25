Source: To be or not to be | The Zimbabwean

‘Mistrust him, Meg, I will not though I should feel my fear even at the point to overthrow me too, yet will I remember how St Peter with a blast of wind began to sink for his faint faith, shall do as he did, call upon Christ and pray him for help.’ With these words, Thomas More expressed his trust in God to his daughter, Margaret. He was writing from the Tower of London in 1535 when he was indicted for treason for refusing to take the oath recognising the king, Henry VIII of England, as head of the Church in England, and faced execution.

Thomas More was afraid just like anyone else would be in his situation. There are many cases of people expressing their fear in the Scriptures. Esther felt the same fear in ‘her mortal peril’ (4:17) and Jeremiah speaks of ‘terror from every side’ (20:10). Jesus himself in Gethsemane, felt ‘terror and anguish’.

When we think of Thomas More or John the Baptist or Jesus, we see the end product, as it were, when people have come through their fear and we celebrate their courage. But we know that moving from fear to courage is not an easy thing – something that just happens, like becoming an adult. It is a process we painfully grapple with. And we are introduced early to this process. We leave home to go to school. We leave home again years later to live the life we have chosen.

We know it is a stage we go through, a ‘game changer’, but it can be scary. Shakespeare’s Hamlet faced it with the immortal words, ‘To be or not to be, that is the question.’ If we read on in his speech, we find him saying when we face a crisis, we think of all sorts of reasons for avoiding a decision!

Thus conscience does make cowards of us all,

And thus the native hue of Resolution

Is sicklied o’er, with the pale cast of Thought,

If we think about what we have to do too much we will end up running away as Jeremiah was tempted to do (20:9).

But in fact what Jeremiah did was reach out to God in trust.

The Lord is at my side, a mighty hero;

my opponents will stumble, mastered,

confounded by their failure…

Even though he was pilloried and placed in a dungeon he was triumphant. Someone counted how many times the words, ‘Do not be afraid’, come in the Scriptures; 350! One for each day of the year! This a daily reminder!

25 June 2023 Sunday 12 A Jer 20:10-13 Rom 5:12-15 Mt 10:26-33