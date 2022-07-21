Source: Tobacco clean up sales still open | Herald (Business)

Grace Mahora and Lesego Valela

Tobacco growers who had not sold their crop before the official closing of the auction floors yesterday can still sell during the staggered clean-up sales.

The 2022 tobacco auction marketing season officially closed yesterday while contracted growers can still sell their crop.

Some tobacco growers who produced the crop using their own proceeds had raised concern that the selling season had ended early when they still the crop at their farms.

In a statement this morning, the Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) said auction floors could be authorised to conduct a sale after receiving sufficient volumes of tobacco.

“The official date of closure of the auction floors for 2022 remains July 20. Any growers who still have any auction tobacco should deliver at the auction floors of their choice, said TIMB

“Once auction floors receive sufficient volumes, above 500 bales, TIMB will permit for staggered interim clean up sales on the July 27, August 3 and August 10 this year.

“The final clean up sales will be held on Wednesday 17th August 2022,” TIMB said.

Meanwhile, the TIMB has advised contracted and non-contracted tobacco farmers to submit the first crop estimates by March 15 and the second and final estimates by May 31 of each year.

“Growers who fail to submit accurate estimates will be penalised,” TIMB urged.