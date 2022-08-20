Source: Toddler dies after scalding by hot water | Herald (Crime)

The incident occurred at an area called Spitzkop Reinham, where the toddler pushed a bucket with hot water, resulting in him sustaining serious burns.

A two-year-old Harare toddler was burnt to death with hot water while playing at its parents’ house in Harare, as another juvenile was also hit and run over by an unknown motorist in Gokwe.

The toddler was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he later died.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

“The ZRP reiterates that parents should always monitor children while playing outdoors,” he said.

“On August 17, 2022, police in Mabelreign recorded a sudden death report where a minor aged two pushed a bucket with hot water and sustained serious burns all over the body at Spitzkop Reinham on August 10, 2022.

“The minor later died at Sally Mugabe Hospital.”

Police in Gokwe have launched a manhunt for a motorist who killed a seven-year-old juvenile in a hit and run accident.

The motorists did not stop and police are appealing for information which might lead to the arrest of the motorist.

“ZRP Gokwe Traffic is investigating a hit and run road traffic accident in which an unknown motorist driving a pick-up vehicle hit a juvenile aged seven along an unnamed road in Mapfungautsi high density suburb,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The juvenile sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.”

The numbers of motorists who hit pedestrians or other vehicles on the roads and speed off without rendering assistance is now on the increase, with the police recording about 2 500 hit-and-run accidents in the first half of 2022 that has seen the country losing 984 lives on the roads so far.

Many of the hit-and-run accidents involve pedestrians struck and killed or injured while crossing roads and the motorists just flee without rendering assistance or making a report, a serious offence and one that magistrates tend to impose higher sentences for when someone is killed or injured, since the assistance might well have saved a life.

Police are now hunting down a number of such motorists and a list has since been compiled for apprehension.

Some of the drivers have already been arrested and if there was a death then charged with culpable homicide, while others are still at large.