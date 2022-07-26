Source: Toddler found dead | Herald (Top Stories)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

The burnt torso of child believed to be around 3-4 years old was found lifeless near Chinhoyi’s stream bridge that separates Hunyani and Mpata high-denstity suburbs this morning.

The body was found badly burnt with both legs and hands missing.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove was yet to give a statement this morning but witnesses say the child’s decomposing corpse might have also been mauled by dogs.