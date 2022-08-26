Source: Tourism revenue rises 121% | Newsday (Business)

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Revenue into Zimbabwe’s tourism industry rose by 121% to US$ 337,5 million during the first half of this year, compared to US$152,8 million during the same period in 2021,” Tourism minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said yesterday.

He said recovery was gathering pace since global markets relaxed travel restrictions this year, in light of reduced infections.

"This is more than double, which reflects our campaigns and awarenesses across the country and in major tourist origins in South Africa, Middle East, Germany and the USA market," he said.

“This is more than double, which reflects our campaigns and awarenesses across the country and in major tourist origins in South Africa, Middle East, Germany and the USA market,” he said.

“Our wildlife-based tourism sector shows a high growth trend as well. Based on our visitation to our safari areas, recreation and national parks in 2019, the protected areas in the PWMA estate alone received around 530 000 foreign visitors, excluding those transiting while visitor arrivals were around 1,7 million in 2019.

“This means that around a third of all visitors to Zimbabwe (including those visiting for business and other non-leisure purposes) in 2019 visited the Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (PWMA) estates. Zimbabwe’s biodiversity is a key drawcard for tourism in the country,” he added.

The sector is recovering after suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 and 2020.

Official statistics declined by 40% in 2021.

Government says the extension of the duty exemption facility on tourism capital goods, and the introduction of a stimulus package for the tourism sector will help to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

“There have been many positive developments in the tourism sector starting at the beginning of the year and the performance of the sector continues to be positive,” the minister said.

“As of the first quarter of the year, international tourist arrivals have risen by 93% to 126 955 from 65 882 in the same period in 2021.

“There have been positive performances in all areas including domestic tourism and accommodation facility utilisation. For example, the average hotel utilisation has risen by 20 percentage points from 14% in 2021 to 34% this year.

“Based on this positive performance in the first quarter, the tourism sector is expected to fare much better in 2022 compared to 2021,” he said.

He said Zimbabwe should improve its tourism products in order to compete with regional peers and global players.

