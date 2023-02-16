Source: Tourism stakeholders launch Kariba regional strategy | The Herald (Business News)

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu and Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka officially launch the Kariba Regional Tourism Development and Marketing Strategy in Kariba this afternoon. Looking on is Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer Ms Winnie Muchanyuka.

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Government and stakeholders in the tourism industry have launched the Kariba Regional Tourism Development and Marketing Strategy, which will reposition the destination for growth.

The strategy, which took three years to develop, is expected to revitalise the Kariba region which includes Mana Pools, Kariba Town, Chinhoyi Caves and Lake Kariba among others.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu officially launched the strategic plan which is expected to set the tone for the rebound of the tourism industry.

Minister Ndlovu said Government would continue to support the tourism sector in the region as it was the main economic activity that creates jobs for the communities and sustains livelihoods.

While there was an effort to revamp and establish infrastructure in the sector, he said there was need to improve on service delivery.

The event also saw the official opening of the Kariba Safari Lodge which had not been operating for 10 years, adding to Kariba’s bed capacity which has emerged as stumbling block to attracting conferences.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Chief Executive Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, Kariba Revival Committee Chairperson Mr Quinten De Lange, among other stakeholders attended.