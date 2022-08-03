Source: Touts in court for dangling on moving vehicles | Herald (Crime)

Court Reporter

FOUR suspected touts nabbed in the on-going police blitz targeting people who dangling on moving vehicles in Harare appeared in court today charged with violating traffic regulations.

Emmanuel Nyakunzi, David Mudzamiri, Kennedy Chingwena and Tafadzwa Jeke separately appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with touting and boarding or trailing on a moving vehicle.

They were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi and were remanded to August 17 for trial.

Nyakunzi was arrested at Seke Flyover, Mudzamiri was picked along Rezende Street while Chingwena was spotted dangling on a car along Julius Nyerere Avenue.

Tafadzwa Jeke was arrested along Robert Mugabe.

Mrs Polite Chikiwa appeared for the State.