Source: Town clerk freed on bail | Herald (Crime)

Eng Chisango

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Suspended Harare City Council town clerk Hosiah Chisango, director of housing and community services Addmore Nhekairo and suspended town planner, Samuel Nyabezi, have been freed on $50 000 bail.

In her ruling today, Harare magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande ordered Chisango not to visit the Town House until October 5 to allow the finalisation of investigations.

Nhekairo and Nyabezi were ordered to continue following bail conditions imposed on other cases involving illegal sale of stands, which are pending before the court.

Chisango, Nhekairo and Nyabezi are being charged with criminal abuse of office, bribery and fraud.

Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza had opposed bail for the trio.