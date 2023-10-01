Source: Townsend High breaks new ground | Sunday News (local news)

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

IT was all pomp and fanfare at Townsend High School in Bulawayo on Friday as the usually serene academic environment buzzed with activity as the school commissioned its 15-seater commuter omnibus, perimeter wall and capping the day by showering the girls with awards, appreciating them for their extracurricular achievements throughout the year.

The school recently celebrated its Secretary Merit Award where stakeholders applauded the team running the school for their ability to reach great heights.

To inspire the students a successful businesswoman, Mrs Sithokozile Ndlovu graced the event as the guest of honour. She urged the students to stop at nothing in their quest to achieve their dreams saying they should not limit themselves in pursuance of their goals.

“Remember that your potential knows no boundaries, and with dedication, perseverance and a positive mindset you can achieve great things. Dream big, stay focused and disciplined in your studies and make sure that you develop effective study habits that enable you to reach your desired goals. The school has created a conducive learning environment for you guys to excel and there is absolutely no excuse,” she said.

She applauded the girls who received awards for the remarkable work they were doing and encouraged them to persevere in order to succeed.

“Throughout the year, we have witnessed these extraordinary individuals’ unwavering commitment, dedication and outstanding accomplishments. Their tireless efforts have not only inspired us but have also left an indelible mark to our school performance,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

The school’s headmistress, Mrs Millicent Moyo said the students’ academic achievements were exceptional and encouraging.

She said failure was not part of their identity as a school and they were working hard to restore, rebuild and revive their academic profile into that of excellence.

“Our pass rate has seen a downward trend from the glory of 56,7 percent in 2018 to a dismal 27 percent at Ordinary Level in 2022 and Advanced Level from 88.6 percent in 2021 to 79.17 percent in 2022. We lament to God Almighty to restore, rebuild and revive us to greater positions.

“Today, we are not only awarding performance of excellence to the girls who performed well in the 2022 Zimsec examinations and our 2023 midyear examinations but it is a triple celebration, as we commission our school commuter omnibus code named ‘Floreat Semper’ and the state-of-the-art security wall, which will ensure the safety of our girls inside the school premises and we thank the SDC and the parents for that.”

The deputy headmistress, Mrs Boitumelo Nare said since the school was opened in 1950, they have held events like that annually to motivate learners to work to the best of their ability.

“As a school, we have introduced monthly tests and at the end of the month we award those who got the best marks in each subject. Since the world is gradually becoming digital, with technology we have engaged Qrent, a provider of technology services, to provide students with computers,” said Nare.

One of the students, Maxine Muchena went away with eight awards for being the best student in mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology as well as being the best O-level student of the year.

The school offers extracurricular activities including cooking and interior design. The students showcased their skills and talents when they opened the ceremony by greeting the crowd in 11 different languages.