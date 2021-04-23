Source: Trade Fair returns | Herald (Top Stories)

Mr Moyo

Africa Moyo-Deputy News Editor

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which allows local companies to exchange notes with suppliers and foreign firms, returns this year at a time the Government is demanding increased production across all sectors of the economy.

President Mnangagwa has approved the hosting of the ZITF from July 20 to 23, but in strict observance of protocols to contain the spread of Covid-19.

ZITF chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo announced the development in a statement yesterday.

The exhibition will be held under the theme, “Showcasing the new normal for business & industry: realities and opportunities”.

“We are grateful to our parent ministry, (the) Ministry of Industry and Commerce for working tirelessly in this regard,” said Mr Moyo.

“The ZITF Company wishes to officially inform its various stakeholders of the new dates as we all start the preparations for the multi-sectoral event.

“ZITF 2021 will be taking place as the country and indeed the world begins the long trek of recovery following the negative economic impacts of the global pandemic Covid-19 which has left many countries throughout the globe reeling from business closures owing to lockdowns, depressed demand and all-round devastation across economic sectors.”

Mr Moyo said in the background of the devastating pandemic, the African Continental Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Brexit, among other global trade shifts, became a reality at the beginning of 2021.

He said this year’s theme locates ZITF at the centre of multi-stakeholder engagement in forging innovative and sustainable business models, economic and trade re-engagement and translating new opportunities in a rapidly unfolding context to ensure business continuity.