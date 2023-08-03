Source: Traditional healer up for murder | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

A self-styled traditional healer has been arrested in the Beatrice area on allegations of killing a 75-year-old man during a cleansing ceremony.

The suspect, Andrew Ngondonga was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing Leo Chahwanda.

Investigations revealed that Chahwanda succumbed to burns he sustained during a steaming process.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Beatrice arrested a traditional healer, Andrew Ngondonga in connection with a case of murder in which Leo Chahwanda aged 75 died at the suspect’s shrine in Retreat, Waterfalls on August 1, 2023.

“The victim participated in a spiritual family cleansing ceremony in which he steamed himself using hot water and a hot stone. As a result, the victim succumbed to burns he sustained during the steaming process,” he said.

In another case of murder, Police in Mabelreign, Harare arrested Martin Magumanya (27) in a case in which Elias Chiparaushe (48) died at a brick company based at Mariano Farm in Mt Hampden on Tuesday after being kicked once on the groin.

The suspect had attacked the victim’s dog and a misunderstanding arose.