Source: Transforming Education #ForEveryChild in Zim — a renewed commitment | Herald (Opinion)

Dr Tajudeen Oyewale UNICEF representative in Zimbabwe

Globally, education is in a crisis!

This was a common concern for all education stakeholders at the Transforming Education Summit hosted recently by the United Nations Secretary-General in New York.

The Zimbabwean Government, together with other member states, participated at the Summit with a view to make quality education inclusive and equitable, while promote lifelong learning opportunities for all children.

The global learning crisis while building upon existing structural barriers to education and skills development was further potentiated by the school shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-2021.

This has had a devastating impact on education with many children around the world falling behind.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in Zimbabwe estimates that up to 4,5 million students were impacted by the education disruption between 2020 and 2021.

Early into the response to the Covid-19 crisis, Government introduced alternative learning framework, in May 2020, as corrective measures for recovery learning losses.

The framework includes digital learning (through Learning Passport supported by UNICEF and Microsoft), radio and television lessons and introduction of workbooks.

This approach has ensured early return of children back to school in Zimbabwe as well as laid the foundation for a resilient education system in the country.

UNICEF wishes to commend the continued support of United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO), the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs through KFW Development of Bank and other partners through the Education Development Fund to the sector, and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) for the implementation of the framework.

Zimbabwe is one of the 19 countries participating in Giga, a global partnership between UNICEF and International Telecommunication Union (ITU), with a goal to connect 2,8 million schools — including all schools in Zimbabwe — to the Internet by 2030. As of June 2021, Government has already enrolled 108 097 children on the Learning Passport; several radio and television lessons, and the Catch-up strategy that has reached out to 4, 5 million learners.

Solarisation of schools, supported by the UK Government is also ongoing in selected learning institutions to power digital device and WASH infrastructures.

The recent Transforming Education Summit in New York resulted in a call for all nations to support foundational learning as a key element to transform education; promote green education by making climate change education an integral part of learning; prioritise digital learning for all children; promote gender equity in education; and increase investment in education.

On the side of the Summit, the African Union, together with UNICEF, UNESCO and WFP organised a High-level Side Event in which Zimbabwe and other countries also committed to Transforming Education in Africa.

Government is commended for committing to focus on key enablers to accelerate the transformation agenda that include:

Implementation of inclusive education policies,

Strengthening of technical and vocational education and training skills,

Capacity development of teachers in science and technology related learning fields,

Education curriculum reforms meant to scale up life-long learning and entrepreneurship skills training, and

Special focus on the inclusion of vulnerable and marginalised children, including children living with disabilities.

The engagements at the Transforming Education Summit have created a unique momentum for a substantial push to ensure access to quality education for all children in Zimbabwe.

UNICEF calls upon Government and partners to turn their commitments into action by increasing budget allocation to education, towards reaching the global target of 20 percent of the national budget and invest in educational infrastructure, including digital devices and connectivity, learning material, teacher education and motivation, and protection and access for vulnerable children.

Continuing leadership of the Government to the Education Coordination Group (ECG) is also important to foster harmonised support to the sector.

This is a new dawn to address learning for all children, including those in Zimbabwe.

#ForEveryChild, Education.