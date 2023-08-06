Source: Translation of Highway Code resumes | Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

THE Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) has begun translating the Highway Code into the remaining 13 official languages.

The initiative meant to make learning road rules and regulations inclusive.

Presently, the Highway Code is available in three languages — English, Shona and IsiNdebele.

Zimbabwe has 16 official languages: Chewa, Chibarwe, English, Kalanga, Koisan, Nambya, Ndau, IsiNdebele, Shangani, Khosa, Sign Language, Sesotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda and Shona.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Mail, TSCZ corporate communications officer Mrs Lucia Kuwandira confirmed the development.

“The process of translating the Highway Code into other languages started with Shona and IsiNdebele and is now cascading to other languages,” she said.

“The translated Highway Code is being sold for $27 000 and it can be accessed from all our offices countrywide.”

She said translation of the code has led to a noticeable improvement in road use and safety.

“The idea of translating the Highway Code into indigenous languages was inspired by the need to help everyone understand road rules and regulations in the best way they can and in their mother tongue.

“The translated code has been a great addition to our literature with regard to road safety education.

“There have been some noticeable changes (in road use and safety). However, we continue to encourage members of the public to acquaint themselves with the rules of the road.”