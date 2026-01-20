Source: TRAPPED BY THE FLOOD . . . Rains flood homes, disrupt schools and raise health fears | The Herald (Top Stories)

Heavy rains pounded Bulawayo yesterday, turning neighbourhoods into waterlogged traps, disrupting learning across the city, and exposing deepening sanitation risks.

Amid the chaos stood Ms Eliza Hadebe of Cowdray Park, overwhelmed and exhausted as floodwaters invaded her home once again. For years, she has battled the floods, but this time the devastation cut deeper. Living alone and struggling with poor eyesight, she found herself helpless as water surged into every room, destroying the few essentials she had.

The humble food donations from her neighbours — her only source of nourishment — were swallowed by the rising water. Furniture floated, walls wept, and the home she had always clung to as a refuge became a place of fear.

In one final act of resistance, her bed now sits perched on bricks, lifted from the ground in a desperate attempt to keep at least one corner of her life dry. Yet even that small defence seems fragile against the relentless flood that refuses to loosen its grip on her home and her spirit.

“I have been asking for help for years so that drainage can be put here. Now, everything I had is destroyed. I don’t know what to do,” he said.

Across Bulawayo, torrential rains caused widespread disruption. Schools were flooded, roads submerged and roofs blown off, prompting urgent appeals for intervention by the city council and Government.

At Sidojiwe Flats, strong winds accompanying the rain ripped off roofs on top-floor apartments, while Khami Road near Pelandaba was flooded, forcing motorists to drive through tyre-deep water. Phekiwe River burst its banks, with the Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Services placed on standby.

Some residents of Luveve were seriously affected by the heavy rains, which poured in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Cowdray Park, Sizinda and Entumbane (D Square) emerged as major hotspots, with roads and yards waterlogged and stagnant pools raising fears of disease outbreaks.

“We are tired of these floods. The city council comes and takes pictures, but nothing changes. We want drainage systems, not pictures,” said Mr Lindani Sibanda, a resident.

He said stagnant water had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, frogs and scorpions, while sanitation facilities were no longer usable.

“Our Blair toilets are full of water. It’s disgusting and I’m also tired of helping schoolchildren cross flooded roads,” he said.

Learning was severely disrupted at several schools, including Inzwananzi Primary School in Gwabalanda, where floodwater entered classrooms.

At Vulindlela Primary School, headmistress, Mrs Chidzani Ngwenya, said flooding around the school premises and entrance had made learning almost impossible.

“Some learners end up turning back home because the flooded area near the gate becomes like a river. Others crowd into one classroom because corridors are flooded,” said Mrs Ngwenya.

She warned that overflowing sewer lines posed a serious health hazard.

“Our sewers are always full when it rains and they overflow. If this continues, it becomes a danger to learners and surrounding communities,” she said, appealing for proper drainage systems around schools.

Learners echoed their concerns.

“It is difficult to attend school every day in these conditions. There are big holes filled with water and children can fall in,” Mayenziwe Nkomo from Luveve.

Ward 6 councillor Nkosinathi Hove Mpofu said he had witnessed alarming sanitation problems at Vulindlela Primary School.

“There is no proper sewer system and septic tanks are filled with water. I have reported this to the council, but they always cite lack of resources,” he said.

At Inzwananzi Primary School, School Development Committee member Mr Zimuta Mudzimiri said a nearby stream had caused extensive damage.

“The water pushed the bridge and flooded classrooms. Council came to assess, but no action has been taken,” he said.

Bulawayo Chief Fire and Ambulance Services Officer Mr Mhlangano Moyo said they conducted several emergency responses across the city.

“We have dispatched multiple emergency response teams that are currently attending to distress calls across the city. These include cases of flash flooding and structural damage caused by strong winds,” said Mr Moyo.

He said roofs at Sidojiwe Flats were blown off, while flash flooding was recorded in Cowdray Park and at Inzwananzi Primary School.

Mr Moyo said at Pick n Pay Bradfield, water flooded the shop floor, disrupting normal business operations.

“Low-lying residential areas were the hardest hit, with residents reporting submerged roads, waterlogged homes and damaged household property as blocked drains and inadequate stormwater systems worsened the impact of the rains,” said Mr Moyo.

He said in the Hillside suburb, parts of Cecil Avenue were temporarily inaccessible after a tree fell and blocked the entire road near Greystoke Way.

Mr Moyo urged residents to take precautionary measures, including boring weep holes in durawalls to allow water to drain.

He said they have since identified several high-risk flood zones, including parts of Cowdray Park, Njube, Nketa, Nkulumane, Rangemore, Pumula, Mahatshula North, Manningdale and Tshabalala, urging residents to remain vigilant as the rainy season continues.

The Department of Civil Protection Unit is on high alert, activating all structures to respond to natural disasters like flash flooding, as the country is expected to receive heavy rains exceeding 50mm, accompanied by strong winds, thunder and lightning from today until Saturday.

The department has received funding from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion from the National Disaster Fund to address any emergencies.

On Sunday, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said that warm, moist air driven by a system of low pressures to the north and south of the country is predicted to generate widespread thunderstorms, strong winds, lightning and heavy rains, which might cause flash flooding, uproot trees and damage property.

Some areas may receive in excess of 50mm of rainfall within 24 hours.

“This significantly elevates the risk of flash floods, hazardous road conditions with reduced visibility, landslides and rockfalls, particularly in areas already saturated by ongoing rains,” the advisory read.

The public was advised to be vigilant for flash flooding in flood-prone areas, river basins and wetlands. The public has been encouraged to follow regular updates from the MSD and the Department of Civil Protection.

