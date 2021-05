Source: Trial date set for Charumbira | Herald (Africa)

Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has set May 18 as the trial date for Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira who is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

Charumbira 49, is facing three counts of attempting to defeat the course of justice and is currently on $10 000 bail.