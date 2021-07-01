Source: Trial date set for law officer | Herald (Africa)

Arthur Bosha

Crime Reporter

The trial date for State law officer Arthur Bosha, accused of consenting to bail for a suspected armed robber, Musafare Mupanhanga, without consulting his bosses has been set for next Tuesday at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Bosha is being charged with criminal abuse of office.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide who are also witnesses in the case have since been notified.

The State alleged that sometime in September last year, Bosha was allocated a bail application case involving Mupanhanga by his superior and acting head of appeals Mr Edmore Makoto.

It is alleged that Bosha unilaterally consented to granting of bail to Mupanhanga without consulting his superiors. In consenting to bail, Bosha is said to have disregarded standard operating procedures of the Attorney General’s Office (Criminal Division), which dictate that applications and bail alterations should be done through the Area Public Prosecutor or the Public Prosecutor in Charge in consultation with the Chief Law Officer.

According to basic procedures laid down on November 16, 2020, all consents to bail by prosecutors are to be approved by their superiors.

The State alleged that Bosha showed favour to Mupanhanga, who was part of a notorious gang of armed robbers led by Musa Taj Abdul.

Early this month, Mupamhanga was nursing wounds at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare after being shot on the left leg by police while attempting to flee following a shootout in Harare.

Mupamhanga, who was on bail, was arrested along with other suspected armed robbers Spicer Takawira, Leo Mandaza, Chamunorwa Takawira, Joseph Chinhema, Newman Watsikwa and James Nyakutsikwa.

The gang has since appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with robbery, unlawful entry into premises in aggravated circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and were remanded in custody.

They were recently released from jail on bail pending appeal at the High Court, but went into hiding and it is suspected they committed more crimes.

Mupamhanga, together with Conwell Kasambarare, are alleged to be part of the gang that raided Mashwede Holdings last year and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.