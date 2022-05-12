Source: Trial of Gomba, three others begins | Herald (Top Stories)

Former Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

FORMER Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba and three other top council officials today pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal abuse of office when their trial commenced at the Anti-Corruption Court division of the High Court.

Gomba is charged along with suspended Town Clerk Hosea Chisango, acting finance director, Stanley Ndemera and acting chamber secretary Charles Kandemiri.

They pleaded not guilty to criminal abuse of office charges when their trial began before Justice Pisirayi Kwenda.

They are denying the charges questioning the validity of the charges based on the sale of Mt Pleasant Golf Course.

Charges against the quartet arose in August 2019, Gomba using his position as Harare Mayor, unlawfully offered stand number 402 Vainona Township, Harare, for sale to Hardspec Investments, which was being represented by Mavis Madzivanzira and Pauline Gutsa.

Gomba allegedly unlawfully instructed council officials, including Ndemera, who was acting finance director, to go and meet Madzivanzira and Gutsa so that they could be shown the portion of stand 402 Vainona, Harare, which they wanted to buy.

Gomba allegedly told Ndemera to prepare a report recommending the outright sale of the stand.

The sale was approved by the full council on September 5, 2019, yet the sale to Hardspec Investments Pvt Ltd had been concluded the previous day.

The stand was sold for $23 923 340 yet Mt Pleasant Sports Club was quoted US$2,3 million for the same stand.

It is alleged Chisango and Kandemiri played a part in the sale of this stand.