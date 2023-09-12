Source: Tributes pour for Prof Mandishona | The Herald (Local News)
Sifelani Tsiko
Innovations Editor
Scientists, politicians, academics and artists have paid tribute to renowned scientist, mathematician, statistician and musician Prof Gibson Mandishona, who has been called an inspiration to many and an academic who was committed to the emancipation of Africans.
The eminent Zimbabwean scientist famed for his work on renewable energy, technology innovations, corporate management, township music, Shona poetry and for co-writing the song “Zimbabwe” with Bob Marley while he was still in Ethiopia working for the UN in the late 1970s, died after a stroke at Parirenyatwa Hospital at the weekend aged 83.
Dr Gordon Sibiya, the first black nuclear scientist in Africa, described Prof Mandishona as a man with “inexhaustible fountain of strength, courage, vision and wisdom.”
“Farewell, my beloved friend, brother and colleague. Your sudden departure fills my heart with pain, and drowns my senses with numbness,” he said in a condolence message.
“Your dedication and contribution to the education of young people is a hallmark of a legacy from which I derived great inspiration and followed in your footsteps.
“I will never forget our days at Nottingham University, where we vigorously engaged in the great African students’ discussion on the total liberation of Africa.”
Others described him as a unique individual whose death has left an intellectual vacuum in the academic, music and technology innovation landscape.
His contribution to the development of arts, science and technology innovation is unparalleled in the history of Zimbabwe.
“Rest in power Prof Gibson Mandishona, the greatest mentor ever. Larger than life and humble. Miss the days we would spend the whole day discussing calculus and how you taught me to solve the quadratic equation in four ways, how we discussed religion, politics, life and sciences,” said Walter Chirenje, a relative.
Community Technology Development Organisation (CTDO) director Andrew Mushita said he was devastated by Prof Mandishona’s death.
“This a great loss to us. His renewable energy innovations had a huge impact on local communities dotted around the country,” he said. “I am devastated by his death.”
Prof Mandishona was a board chairman for CTDO for 12 years.
Writer and music critic Joyce Njenje – Makwenda said: “The death of Prof Gibson Mandishona has left us devastated, it came as a shock to me, as I was hoping he was going to be well. Mandishona has been a family friend for years starting with my uncle William Jenje whom he would accompany when working on his sign writing.
“Gibson had an interest in painting like my uncle. I was later to work with him in the book ‘Zimbabwe Township Music’, he was waiting for the Mbare-born musician to edit it, because when we started working together it just flowed.
“The book was a compilation of mostly my articles that I had written on the topic. Having Gibson Mandishona’s guidance as an editor of the book and his experience as he was coming from the older generation coupled with my enthusiasm turned it into a master piece.”
She said she worked with Prof Mandishona on the National Hunger Concert where he mobilised funds for the project.
“Some of the people who were part of National Hunger Concert Committee were Hilton Mambo, Fungai Malianga. The funds we raised were shared amongst 10 Old Age Homes and Children’s Homes. Prof Mandishona was writing his biography and this was going to be one the best biographies of a scientist, musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist, writer and more. Samanyanga, Unendoro fambai zvakanaka. We already miss you. Mufambe zvakana muzungu weDande,” she said.
Prof Mandishona was a recipient of numerous academic honours and he was set be conferred with an honorary doctorate degree of the London Graduate School and the Commonwealth University of Business Arts and Technology for his lifetime achievements and contributions in October this year.
In 2021, Dr Mandishona was among outstanding Zimbabweans that were honoured by President Mnangagwa for excelling in various fields.
He was honoured with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver Medal Award during the 2021 Heroes and Defence Forces Day commemorations.
Dr Mandishona had vast interests in the field of technology innovations, corporate management, township music and Shona poetry read in schools in the country.
He was also instrumental in the establishment of Zimstat, SIRDC, ZIMRA and the Harare Institute of Technology.
Other accolades include a merit award of the Research Council of Zimbabwe, 2019 Board Chairperson of the Year and Higher Learning and Tertiary Institutions – Institute of Corporate Directors award.
Dr Mandishona was the first board chairman of the Harare Institute of Technology and in the 1970s he once worked for the United Nations as a statistics and demography consultant.
He was active and globally recognized in the field of science and innovation especially in the field of renewable energy.
Dr Mandishona was born in a small town of Chegutu in 1940. After attending secondary school in Zimbabwe, he completed BSc (Hons) with majors in physics and mathematics.
During his student years at the University of Zimbabwe in the 1960s, he was part of the first student members of ZANU PF which organised peaceful protest activities against the racist Rhodesian regime.
He later attended UK universities and attained MSc and PhD degrees in mathematics at the universities of Kent and Nottingham respectively.
Dr Mandishona is survived by his four children – Taona (48), Mary – Ann (45), Anthony (43) and Tanya (35).
Mourners are gathered at 687 Glenwood Drive in Glen Lorne.
