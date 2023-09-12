Source: Tributes pour for Prof Mandishona | The Herald (Local News)

Prof Mandishona

Sifelani Tsiko

Innovations Editor

Scientists, politicians, academics and artists have paid tribute to renowned scientist, mathematician, statistician and musician Prof Gibson Mandishona, who has been called an inspiration to many and an academic who was committed to the emancipation of Africans.

The eminent Zimbabwean scientist famed for his work on renewable energy, technology innovations, corporate management, township music, Shona poetry and for co-writing the song “Zimbabwe” with Bob Marley while he was still in Ethiopia working for the UN in the late 1970s, died after a stroke at Parirenyatwa Hospital at the weekend aged 83.

Dr Gordon Sibiya, the first black nuclear scientist in Africa, described Prof Mandishona as a man with “inexhaustible fountain of strength, courage, vision and wisdom.”

“Farewell, my beloved friend, brother and colleague. Your sudden departure fills my heart with pain, and drowns my senses with numbness,” he said in a condolence message.

“Your dedication and contribution to the education of young people is a hallmark of a legacy from which I derived great inspiration and followed in your footsteps.

“I will never forget our days at Nottingham University, where we vigorously engaged in the great African students’ discussion on the total liberation of Africa.”

Others described him as a unique individual whose death has left an intellectual vacuum in the academic, music and technology innovation landscape.

His contribution to the development of arts, science and technology innovation is unparalleled in the history of Zimbabwe.

“Rest in power Prof Gibson Mandishona, the greatest mentor ever. Larger than life and humble. Miss the days we would spend the whole day discussing calculus and how you taught me to solve the quadratic equation in four ways, how we discussed religion, politics, life and sciences,” said Walter Chirenje, a relative.

Community Technology Development Organisation (CTDO) director Andrew Mushita said he was devastated by Prof Mandishona’s death.

“This a great loss to us. His renewable energy innovations had a huge impact on local communities dotted around the country,” he said. “I am devastated by his death.”

Prof Mandishona was a board chairman for CTDO for 12 years.

Writer and music critic Joyce Njenje – Makwenda said: “The death of Prof Gibson Mandishona has left us devastated, it came as a shock to me, as I was hoping he was going to be well. Mandishona has been a family friend for years starting with my uncle William Jenje whom he would accompany when working on his sign writing.

“Gibson had an interest in painting like my uncle. I was later to work with him in the book ‘Zimbabwe Township Music’, he was waiting for the Mbare-born musician to edit it, because when we started working together it just flowed.

“The book was a compilation of mostly my articles that I had written on the topic. Having Gibson Mandishona’s guidance as an editor of the book and his experience as he was coming from the older generation coupled with my enthusiasm turned it into a master piece.”