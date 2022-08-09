Source: Trio intercepted with four pieces of ivory | Herald (Crime)

Suspected illegal ivory traders appeared at Harare Magistrates Court yesterday.

Nyore Madzianike–Senior Court Reporter

TWO men from Zvishavane and their friend from Goromonzi appeared in court yesterday on allegations of illegally possessing four pieces of raw Ivory worth US$6 426 they intended to trade in Harare.

Pastor Simbarashe Nyoni, Makwenha Nyamayevhu and Rodreck Funny Nyoni appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with acquiring, transferring, possessing or selling raw, unmarked ivory without a permit.

They were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda, who advised them to approach the High Court for bail application.

Mr Thomas Chanakira, prosecuting, had it that on August 6, Detective Assistant Inspector Mucharuona of ZRP CID Braeside was tipped that the three were in possession of elephant tusks in the Harare Avenues area.

On the same date at around 11am, Detective Inspector Mucharuona teamed up with other officers from CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit and went to Fife Avenue Shopping Centre for surveillance.

The detectives are said to have spotted the trio with a big white sack and intercepted them.

It is alleged that the detectives recovered four elephant tusks and they failed to produce a license or permit authorising them to be in possession of the unmarked ivory.

A principal investigator from Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, Simaye Everisto, weighed the tusks to 37,8kg.

They are expected back in court on August 29.