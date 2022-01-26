Tropical Cyclone Ana: People urged to be cautious 

People in different parts of the country have been urged to remain alert and be on the lookout for Tropical Storm Ana, which is causing heavy rains and flash flooding.

In a statement, World Vision Zimbabwe, which is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in the country, said the storm, which started on Tuesday, will continue until Thursday.

“Members of the public are urged to be on the lookout for Tropical Storm Ana, which is likely to cause heavy rains that may reduce visibility and cause flash flooding in Chipinge, Chimanimani, Mutare, Mutasa, Nyanga, Mudzi, UMP, Rusinga, Mt Darwin, Centenary, Mbire, Northern Hurungwe and Kariba districts. The storm, which started yesterday, is expected to end on Thursday,” it said.

“Members of the public are urged to stay indoors during thunderstorms/heavy rains and follow safety precautions from the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe.”

 

 

