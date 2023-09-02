Source: TSCZ engages children in road safety campaigns | The Herald (Local News)

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

THE Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) is engaging children at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show to promote road safety by distributing children’s highway guides.

The council is running its campaign under the theme of road safety to promote sustained growth, adaptation, productivity and linkages.

TSCZ media and corporate communications officer Mrs Lucy Kuwandira said road safety should play a pivotal role by preserving human and economic resources.

“What we are basically saying is that for there to be economic growth, road safety should play a pivotal role by preserving human and economic resources,” she said. “Therefore, we are taking this opportunity to educate the public on the importance of following the rules and regulations of the road either as a driver, pedestrian or a passenger.

“We have noted with concern the high prevalence of mushikashika on our roads, in that regard we urge the public to avoid boarding these vehicles as some of these are not licensed. We would like to also warn the operators of these vehicles that the long arm of the law will find them.

“Since the agricultural show attracts more children, we have taken this chance to promote road safety to children by distributing children’s highway guides to the school-going children.

“In this regard, we are catching them young so that they grow up to be responsible human beings.”

TSCZ managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa said they were proud and eager to work with journalists in the promotion of road safety through increased road safety awareness, thereby achieving the ambitious goal of reducing 50 percent of injuries and deaths caused by road crashes by 2030.

He said the exchanging of information and deepening journalists’ knowledge on the importance of road safety, infrastructure, and alternative mobility in the country.