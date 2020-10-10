Source: Tsenengamu surrenders to police | Herald (Africa)

Godfrey Tsenengamu

Crime Reporter

One of the 14 activists police wanted to interview over their possible role in trying to organise demonstrations on 31 July to overthrow the Government, former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu, surrendered himself yesterday and will appear in court today.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Tsenengamu will face charges of incitement to commit public violence.

The opposition politicians were part of the organisers of the July 31 demonstrations with the aim of unseating a constitutionally-elected Government.

Others on the police wanted list were MDC-Alliance deputy chair Job Sikhala, Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure, MDC-Alliance member Makomborero Haruziviishe, MDC-Alliance national youth organiser Godfrey Kurauone, MDC-Alliance youth secretary general Ostallos Siziba, Tajamuka-Sesijikile leader Promise Mkwananzi and former MDC-Alliance City of Harare councillor Denford Ngadziore.

The others were MDC-Alliance official Allan Moyo, MDC-Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole, National Patriotic Front official Jimmy Kunaka, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Peter Mutasa, ARTUZ secretary-general Robson Chere and MDC-Alliance youth spokesperson Stephen Chuma.

Some of the suspects have already been arrested and their cases are before the courts, while others have not yet been questioned by the police.

There were reports that a number of Western embassies were the brains and funders of the demonstration.

Government indicated that while the country will keep the re-engagement route open, it will not be bullied into surrendering its sovereignty by Western countries working with local political activists to overthrow the ruling Zanu PF.