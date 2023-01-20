Source: Tshinga Dube appointed into NRZ board | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube

Business Reporter

FORMER Cabinet Minister and freedom fighter, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube, has been appointed to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board.

The company announced the latest appointment by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, on its official Twitter handle today.

It said Col Rtd Dube will serve for a three-year term ending 6 December 2025. An induction ceremony for the new board member was held to familiarise him with the organization.

“We are really excited as NRZ to have you as one of our board members. Our board is one of hands-on type in terms of ensuring that they keep the organization running and the management on their toes,” NRZ general manager, Ms Respina Ziyanduko, was quoted as saying.

In response, Col Rtd Dube expressed appreciation for being roped into the parastatal’s team.

“Thank you for the introductions. I’m very happy to join the NRZ board and be part of you in developing this company,” he said.

“I’ve been following what’s happening within the NRZ in the press, internet, and so forth and I think you have done very, very well so far.”

Ms Zinyanduko said as per the NRZ culture when a new board member is appointed, meetings are convened so that the new member gets to know senior management and their duties.

She said NRZ stood to benefit from Col Dube’s vast experience in Government, in different boards, organizations, and interactions with other international players.

Rtd Col Dube, who holds a Master’s Degree in Electro-Tech from MADI Institute of Technology in Moscow, Russia, said NRZ was critical in the development of the country in the transport and logistics sector.