Source: Tuckshop owner killed in cold blood | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Trust Freddy–Herald Correspondent

A MANHUNT has been launched by police for robbers who allegedly shot dead a Masvingo tuckshop owner and stole an unspecified amount of money.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on Saturday.

Michael Munhungowarwa (41) was allegedly shot dead by robbers when he was preparing to leave the tuckshop for the day.

National Police spokesperson person Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that investigations were underway.

“Police in Masvingo are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of an unknown suspect who shot dead a tuckshop owner, Michael Munhungowarwa (41), with a pistol before stealing unknown amount of cash on January 07, 2023 at around 2100 hours along Kaguvi Street, Mucheke B, Masvingo.

“The suspect pounced at the tuckshop when the victim and his wife, Martha Taguta (26) were packing groceries while preparing to close the shop for the day. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”

There have been an increase in cases of armed robberies in which criminals are targeting companies and people with huge amounts of money.

However, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is continuing to mount pressure until all perpetrators are brought to book.

Last week, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Crack Team were involved in a shoot-out with armed robberies resulting in death of one of the criminals.

The deceased, Tichaona Kariwa was linked to a slew of robberies in Harare, Chegutu, Bindura and Marondera, among other areas.

CID Crack Team from Homicide received information that Courage Takunda Dumba, alias Toki (35), and Kariwa were at a hideout in Melfort, Mashonaland East Province, and they raided them.

Realising that they had been cornered, the two fired at police officers who then returned fire resulting in both of them being shot and injured.

Kariwa later died at the scene.

He eventually met his fate after surviving a fierce shoot-out with police in 2021, which claimed some of his colleagues in their criminal enterprise.

Further investigations by the police led to the luring of the other three suspects to Belvedere, Harare, where another shoot-out ensued.