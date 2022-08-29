Source: Turkish embassy donates maize to Banket community | Herald (Top Stories)

Turkish embassy representative Mr Adam Wadi hands over a sack of maize

Columbus Mabika

Herald Reporter

Thousands of people in Banket in Mashonaland West province on Friday received sacks of maize from the Turkish embassy through its Muslim humanitarian organisations TIKA and Dosi Eli.

The gesture is part of the embassy Covid-19 relief response programme to assist communities and touching lives through humanitarian efforts.

The maize was distributed regardless of cultural, religious and political affiliation.

Handing over the donation, Turkish embassy representative Mr Adam Wadi said the donation was in line with their government’s efforts to change the lives of people in the communities.

“TIKA and Dosi Eli, through the Embassy of the Turkey has donated to this community, whose noble cause require a helping hand in the form of food,” he said.

Mr Wadi said while the donation was relatively small, the Turkish embassy was working on modalities on how best to engage relevant authorities on how more food aid can be brought to the disadvantaged communities and the vulnerable.

He said their humanitarian gesture was carried out following the increase in the number of people who needed assistance.

“We do not live in isolation. Everyone everywhere regardless of their political or religious background remains part of our lives, hence when the need to support those who are food insecure arose, we chipped in,” he said.

Recipients of the hampers expressed gratitude to the two organisations.

“This is a welcome gesture for us. Obtaining this maize has been difficult during these Covid-19 times and following poor harvests last season due to erratic rains,” said Mr Lawrence Maguta.

Another beneficiary Ms Mary Chingwamari said the donation was a short in the arm towards ending poverty in communities.