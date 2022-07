Source: Turkiye ambassador bids farewell to Speaker Mudenda | Herald (Top Stories)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Outgoing Turkiye ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Hakan Kivanc has Tuesday bade farewell to Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda at Parliament building.



Ambassador Kivanc thanked Zimbabweans for their hospitality during his tour of duty and called for stronger ties between the two countries.