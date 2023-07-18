Source: Two beat elderly man to death | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer

Two Gweru men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 65-year-old man.

Tatenda Gundani (27) and Wedzerai Matongo (42) reportedly assaulted Cephas Dick accusing him of stealing on 16 July 2023.

Dick’s body was then found in the bush the following day.

Taking to Twitter police said: “Police in Gweru have arrested Tatenda Gundani (27) and Wedzerai Matongo (42) in connecting with a case of murder in which Cephas Dick (65) was found dead with multiple injuries all over the body on 16/07/23 in the bush at Pfumai Village, Chirumanzi, Charandura. The victim was allegedly last seen arguing with the suspects after he had accused them of theft while drinking beer at a homestead at Pfumai Village on 15/07/23,’’ read the tweet.