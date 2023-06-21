Source: Two council cleaners in court for theft | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

Two Harare City Council cleaners have appeared in court for allegedly stealing US$6 400 from a safe that was in an office they were cleaning and then buying household furniture.

Mirriam John (32) and Mercy January (41) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Yeukai Dzuda charged with theft and money laundering and were remanded in custody pending bail determination.

The looted office is that of Sithokozile Murimbechi (56) who is employed by Harare City Council as a personal assistant to the town clerk.

The State alleges that on June 10 between 09:30am and 10:30 am, John was cleaning toilets while January was cleaning offices at Town House. John finished her work earlier went to interact with her colleague in Ms Murimbechi’s office where she was cleaning.

The two got access to the Chub safe key for the safe in that office and they stole US$6460 cash belonging to Ms Murimbechi and shared it.

Investigations were carried out by detectives who led to the arrest of the two and police were able to recover US$310 and property that had been bought by John. The value recovered is US$1890.

In an effort to disguise the illicit origin of the stolen money, John bought a two-piece wardrobe, set of sofas, 40-inch television, a fridge, stove, clothes among other things.

Mr Zororai Nkomo appeared for the State.