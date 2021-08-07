Source: Two fined for operating illegal clinics | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

Two people have been fined $150 000 each for operating clinics and selling

pharmaceutical drugs without licences in Mhangura, Mashonaland West

Province.

Henry Norbert Mahogo (55) and Mafios Choto (60) appeared before Chinhoyi

Magistrates Court where they were convicted.

Various pharmaceutical drugs that were recovered were destroyed in terms

of the law.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed

the arrests and subsequent appearance of the duo in court.

“Police in Chinhoyi recovered an assortment of medicinal drugs and

arrested Henry Norbert Mahogo aged 55 and Mafios Choto aged 60 for

operating clinics and selling pharmaceutical drugs without licences in

Mhangura,” he said.

“The duo appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrates Court where they were

convicted and sentenced to a fine of $150 000 each.

“The recovered drugs were destroyed as required in terms of the Drugs and

Allied Substances Act.”

In February, there were reports that some pharmacies were diverting onto

the black market drugs bought using foreign currency allotted on the

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe auction facility, which they resold for much

higher prices in foreign currency.

Drugs that could have been used to suppress Covid-19 symptoms, were

especially abused.

These syndicates, which include pharmacies and other health facilities,

demand payment in US dollars despite the fact that the importers or

wholesalers, bought them using forex obtained from the auction system.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is investigating the

abusers and if hard evidence of the practice is found, several

pharmaceutical importers and retailers could be arrested.

Zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure was quoted as saying:

“Medical supplies are one of those items that have been given priority in

the allocation of foreign currency by the RBZ so the importers can bid at

the auctions.

“We have received complaints that some unscrupulous pharmacies were

accessing the hard currency to procure Covid-19 drugs. The drugs would be

on shelves briefly. They would then de-shelve them and divert them onto

the black market.

“The reports we are receiving are that other pharmacies, upon receiving

RBZ auction proceeds, they will insist on selling the drugs in foreign

currency.”

Some of the drugs that were de-shelved, but resurfaced on the black market

include Ivermectin, an anti-parastic drug that is being studied to

establish its efficacy in the treatment of Covid-19 symptoms.

The Government recently authorised its import for further studies.