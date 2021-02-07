Source: Two killed over cellphone, alcohol | Sunday News (local news)

Sharon Chimenya, Masvingo Correspondent

A MAN from Zaka in Masvingo was beaten to death by his friends after a cellphone which had been left in his custody went missing.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the murder of Cyril Chitumba of Jerera on Tuesday. He was allegedly attacked by Armstrong Marava, Gladman Marufu (35) of Chinoda Village and Kudzai Siyawareva (24) of Siyawareva Village.

“On 1 February Chitumba in company of his three colleagues were drinking beer at Simbamukaka night club when Marufu handed him a Samsung A30 cellphone, a bluetooth radio and a handbag for safekeeping. At around 11.30pm Marufu asked for his belongings for which Chitumba was able to handover the handbag and the bluetooth radio but couldn’t find the phone,” he said.

It was alleged that Marava was the one who had stolen the phone from Chitumba. These accusations did not go well with Marava who started slapping Chitumba with the other two joining in.

“Marava however, disappeared from the scene leaving Marufu and Siayawareva assaulting Chitumba. Marava stabbed Chitumba on the neck, nose and on the right eye using a sharp pointed object. The two accused persons struck him using crutches, a bench and bricks and he died on spot.,” said Insp Dhewa.

A police report was made and the two were arrested at the scene. The bar owner Takura Mupindu (25) was arrested for the violation of the Covid-19 regulation that prohibits the operation of liquor stores.

Meanwhile, in Triangle, a 35-year-old man was murdered over a bottle of Mainstay spirit. Tichaona Muyambo, who was in company of three friends who include Obvious Ranganai (20) was selling fish at Gains Supermarket Triangle when he asked for a deal to trade oof Mainstay spirit by Lovemore Mundudye.

“Muyambo wanted to trade fish with the Mainstay spirit bottle and before coming to an agreement Muyambo took the bottle from Mundudye and started drinking it. Mundudye, full of anger left the bottle with Muyambo and went to his uncle Sepa Mhepo (38)’s place. Ranganai confronted Muyambo on why he had taken the alcohol from Mundudye.

Muyambo was not happy with the confrontation and scratched Ranganai on the right side with a knife.”

Later that day Ranganai, Mhepo and Mundudye went to the compound and found Muyambo drunk. Mundudye was angry and hit Muyambo with a log demanding his beverage. Muyambo escaped and went back to the supermarket to buy more beer.

“Ranganai followed to the supermarket and hit Muyambo on the mouth and he became unconscious. Muyambo was rushed to Chiredzi Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” said Ins Dhewa.