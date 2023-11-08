Source: Two men killed by rape suspect | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Police have since launched a manhunt for two suspects identified as Lucky Mpofu (30) and one Methuli while a third suspect, Modira Dube (27), is already in custody.

Crime Reporter

TWO men were stabbed to death by a rape suspect and his accomplices in Mpoengs, Matabeleland South, on Tuesday last week after one reported to police the alleged sexual assault on his relative.

The victims have been identified as Million Moyo (25) and Bhekinkosi Ncube (24) whose bodies were retrieved from a deep well by villagers on Saturday.

Police have since launched a manhunt for two suspects identified as Lucky Mpofu (30) and one Methuli while a third suspect, Modira Dube (27), is already in custody.

Investigations revealed that Mpofu accused Mr Moyo of causing his arrest on allegations of raping a Moyo relative.

He then teamed up with the other two suspects and they took turns to stab Moyo and Ncube.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the attack occurred in the Bulu area, Tshitshi when the two suspects being sought by police and Mpofu stabbed Mr Moyo and Mr Ncube with “an unknown sharp object” all over their bodies.

The two died on the spot and the bodies were dumped in a nearby community well. The bodies were retrieved from the well by villagers on Saturday.

Two other people also died in separate incidents, after being stabbed by unknown assailants in unclear circumstances.

Mbongeni Mlalazi (28) was stabbed to death at Ngagwini business centre in Inyathi last Thursday while in Lupane, Collety Dube (29) was found dead with stab wounds in the chest on Friday.

ZRP Inyathi is investigating Mr Mlalazi’s death, said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Police in Insuza, Lupane, are investigating Mr Dube’s death after he was stabbed by a suspect only identified as Faa.