Source: Two nabbed for tampering with fuel pipeline | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police have arrested two suspects for tampering with a fuel pipeline at NOCZIM Msasa Depot.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The ZRP confirms that investigations are underway in relation to a fuel pipe tampering incident at NOCZIM Depot, Msasa. Two suspects, Dinga Wellington Makura (54) and Learnmore Matibiri (43), have been arrested. Efforts to arrest the outstanding suspects are in motion,” he said.