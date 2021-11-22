Source: Two people die in head on collision | Herald (Top Stories)

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

Two people died after a truck and a motorcycle were involved in a head-on collision at the 2-kilometre peg along Nyamaruka-St Piles Road in Nyamapanda.

Police in Mashonaland East said Alois Kambambarara of Mvudzi Village under Chief Mukota Mudzi was riding on an unregistered Suzuki motorcycle along Nyamaruka Road due north towards St Piles with one passenger on board. It is reported that the truck driver encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in the head on collision.

Kambambara died on the spot while his unnamed passenger was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kotwa Hospital.

Relatives of the deceased were informed and the bodies were taken to Kotwa Hospital mortuary for ost mortem.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovechiyi urged motorists to exercise caution on the road.