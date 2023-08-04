Source: Two robbers arrested for robbing a Waterfalls woman of US$1 000 | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

Two robbers who were part of a gang that intercepted a Waterfalls woman before stealing US$1 000 after accusing her of engaging in prostitution have been arrested.

The incident occurred on July 25 while the woman was coming from a local medical centre with her child when she was confronted by the robbers.

It is alleged that some of the robbers who were wearing police uniforms accused the woman of engaging in prostitution before robbing her.

A report was made to the police leading to the arrests of the two suspects yesterday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Cleopas Makwande aged 41 and Simbarashe Chingwaru aged 25 in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on July 25, 2023, in Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls, Harare.

“The suspects who were travelling in a white Honda Fit vehicle registration number ADQ 0122, intercepted the complainant’s car, a Honda Fit vehicle, before demanding money from her for allegedly engaging in prostitution. The suspects stole US$1000 and drove off,” he said.