Source: Two robbers shot dead | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

TWO suspected armed robbers who robbed Interfresh Limited of US$362 000 cash in 2019 before committing a spate of robberies in Harare and Bulawayo were shot and killed by the police in a bushy area near Southlea Park yesterday.

The two, Israel Zulu (50) and David Dausi Takawira (43) were on Tuesday arrested in Mutare before they were brought to Harare for further investigations.

Following the investigations, Zulu and Takawira indicated to the detectives that they had hid guns in a bushy area near Manyame River where they were then taken to.

It is alleged that when they arrived at the scene, the suspects tried to escape while taking advantage of the rainy weather.

They were shot and taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital where they died after being admitted.

Zulu and Takawira were linked to 10 armed robbery cases which occurred between 2019 and October 2022 in Harare and Bulawayo, including a case which occurred on November 13, 2019 at a business premises along College Road in Mount Pleasant, Harare where a security guard was attacked before US$362 000 and $28 539 cash were stolen.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the shooting incident.