Source: Two women arrested for infanticide | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

TWO women have been arrested in separate incidents in Buhera and Lupane on allegations of killing their children aged two-months old and the other who was seven weeks old respectively.

In Buhera, a 24-year-old woman, Mary Rukobo is also accused of injuring her other child aged two years old, while attempting to kill the two-month-old baby.

Rukobo is reported to have confessed to some villagers that she crashed the heads of the two children against a rock several times during a prayer session after hearing a voice to kill both children.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Muzokomba have arrested Mary Rukobo aged 24 in connection with a case of murder which occurred on January 19, 2023 at Mashangana Village, Buhera.

“The suspect allegedly confessed to some villagers that she crashed the heads of her two children against a rock several times during a prayer session after hearing a voice to kill both children. One of the children, Calvin Maputsa (two months) sustained head injuries and died on the spot, while the other, who is two years old, sustained a swollen head and was admitted at Murambinda Mission Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Lupane arrested Gugulethu Khumalo (18) in connection with a case of infanticide in which the suspect’s baby girl (seven weeks) was found dead with froth coming through the nose, in a bedroom hut last Thursday at Tshongogwana Village.

Two hammers were found on top of blankets next to the body.