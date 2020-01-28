Source: UAE, Estonia keen to support ICTs | Herald (Top Stories)

Minister Muswere

Yeukai Tazira and Anesu Tonde

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Estonia are keen to support Zimbabwe’s information communication technology (ICT) sector.

Delegations from the two countries were in Zimbabwe last week to explore areas of possible cooperation.

The UAE delegation, led by Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jassim Mohamed Mubarak Abdulla Al Qasemi, met ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere and other senior Government officials in Harare.

“UAE expressed its desire to work with the ministry and other related stakeholders in the implementation of smart health solutions. The Government of Zimbabwe recognises the advantages of using ICTs to improve the quality of healthcare, turning conventional into smart healthcare.”

Estonia offered to provide technical assistance to Zimbabwe through their e-Government Academy.

Estonia is a world leader in e-Government procedures and technology.

The assistance comes as Zimbabwe is in the process of implementing e-Government for efficient and effective service delivery.

The initiative will complement private sector efforts to bridge the digital divide and empower young Zimbabwean entrepreneurs to participate in the creation of locally relevant content.