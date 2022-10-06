Source: UAE implores religious co-existence | Herald (Business)

Ambassador Al Qasimi

Herald Reporter

The United Arab Emirate (UAE) has implored co-existence of divergent religious beliefs, a feat which Zimbabwe thrives on through the accommodation of differing religious beliefs.

UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jassim Al Qasimi said in his country, they represent a unique symbol of mutual understanding, harmonious co-existence and peace between people of different faiths and people of good will.

He said the project includes a church, a mosque, a synagogue and an educational centre, and it will be built on Saadiyat Island, which is the centre of culture and is the heart beat in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

“The design of the Abrahamic Family House embodies the common values of Judaism, Christianity and Islam, as well as a powerful platform for inspiring co-existence and understanding between the various monotheistic religions,” said Ambassador Al Qasimi.

“The Abrahamic Family House embodies the importance of interfaith co-existence while preserving the privacy of each religion, and highlights the UAE’s vision of human brotherhood and the success of its efforts to consolidate the culture and principles of peaceful co-existence within the diverse cultural fabric that characterizes the UAE society, as it reflects the efforts of the UAE to implement the document human fraternity and the promotion of its lofty principles.

“The Abraham Family House project in Abu Dhabi represents a cultural landmark and a centre for inter-faith dialogue and understanding, an inspiring space for education and the practice of worship.”