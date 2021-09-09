Source: Unido backs Zim progress | Herald (Top Stories)

Mr Mushayandebvu

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s industrialisation and development trajectory, which is expected to play a critical role towards the attainment of an upper middle-income society by 2030, has been validated by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

UNIDO works to reduce poverty through inclusive and sustainable industrial development, which is captured under Sustainable Development Goal 9 (SDG9).

The organisation provided technical assistance for the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector strategy, green industry programme and agro-industrial value chain project, among others.

The pharmaceutical strategy was launched by Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who challenged local pharmaceuticals to look beyond their largely retail business and start the production of consumables.

Zimbabwe is now procuring all personal protective equipment locally.

UNIDO country representative Mr Tichaona Mushayandebvu said: “UNIDO welcomes the inclusion of the Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development (ISID) and related SDG 9.”

He said the projects were developed with technical assistance from UNIDO under the Zimbabwe Country Programme for ISID 2016-2020.

Mr Mushayandebvu said UNIDO actively provided technical assistance to the development of NDS1.

“Of great interest are anchor Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development projects such as the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Sector Strategy, the Green Industry Program, Agro-Industrial Value Chain Project,” he said.