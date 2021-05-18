Source: ‘Uniformed’ robbers on the prowl: Police | Newsday (News)

BY VANESSA GUZHA

POLICE yesterday expressed concern over increase in armed robbery cases involving criminals wearing police and army uniforms.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in the latest incident, six suspects stormed a house in Seke Unit O in Chitungwiza on Wednesday pretending to be police officers and got away with US$7 240.

Nyathi identified the six suspects as Unit Mutsure (32), Phibion Taruvinga (24), Malvin Mumvurutse (32), Hazvinei Elton Tambare (36), Kufakunesu Ndima (43) and Theresa Chikwange (30).

“Police detectives were involved in a shootout with some of the suspects in Mbare on May 14, 2021 at Mupedzanhamo market leading to the injury of a passerby in the melee,” Nyathi said.

He said the suspects, found with various police gear, were also linked to eight armed robbery cases and one rape.

Meanwhile, police in Victoria Falls said they arrested Shantaniso Tshuma (40) on May 8, 2021 for possession of unregistered medicines with a total value of $496 700.

