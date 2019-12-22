Source: Unity key to economic growth, says President | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Kuda Bwititi

Chief Reporter

Zimbabwe’s growth and development lies in a united citizenry that subordinates political, tribal or any other differences for the country’s prosperity, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

The President said the country’s vision for economic growth was not an individual fate, but a collective effort.

Delivering a special Unity Day message to Zimbabweans at State House in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the nation’s unity should never be allowed to die as it was a force on which the country was anchored.

“We must be united to assure our people of decent livelihoods through inclusive development and growth which leaves no one behind,” said President Mnangagwa.

“This immutable goal requires all hands on the deck regardless of politics, tribe, region, race or creed.Zimbabwe needs all its hands; black or white; long or short; tender, clean or greased; fisted or open.

“All these hands belong to our nation which today bids them to work for it, and in unity and harmony. We have created channels and avenues for resolving our differences and sharing ideas on challenges we face as a nation. It is never too late to serve your people and country,” he said.

Zimbabwe today celebrates Unity Day, which is a national holiday to honour the Unity Accord signed on December 22 1987 to unite liberation parties Zanu-PF and PF-Zaputo form Zanu-PF.

The country’s late founding fathers, Cde Robert Mugabe, who represented Zanu-PF; and Cde Joshua Nkomo, representing PF; Zapu signed the pact.

The agreement marked the end of political disturbances that had flared soon after Independence in 1980 that have come to be known as Gukurahundi.

President Mnangagwa added that Zimbabweans should be obligated to further the ideals of unity. He said the Unity Accord was a material force which should shape the country’s politics.

“It never wears out, nor will we ever allow it to perish. It is the life-force of our nation, the pith of our nationhood. We are as good and as strong as we are united: today, tomorrow and forever,” he said.

“All generations, all citizens and all leaders of this nation, must continue to renew, affirm and reaffirm our unity as a people. We should never tire to work for national unity, to think, act and to live true to its dictates.

“Zimbabwe is and must remain a home to all who belong to, reside and believe in it.”

The unity achieved between Zanu- PF and PF-Zapu had prevented a potential catastrophe that would have affected the nation.

He said Zimbabweans must remain grateful to the late former president Mugabe and former vice president Nkomo for the epochal pact which will make the late national heroes live beyond their lifetime.

“We thank them heartily, and will forever remember and honour them as founders and makers of our Nation,” said the President.

Unity enabled Zimbabwe to defend its sovereignty, grow its economy, uphold peace, enhance democracy and work well with other countries in the region and on the continent, he said.

The President said unity, peace, love and harmony must prevail over Zimbabwe during the Christmas and New Year holidays.