Source: Universities to open for the 2nd semester in September | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Lupane State University

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer

UNIVERSITIES have announced that they will be opening their campuses to conventional students in September.

Normally, the second semester of the year starts in August.

The National University of Science and Technology (Nust), for example, has announced that it will be opening its doors on September 4, 2023. Similarly, Lupane State University (LSU) has confirmed that it will be welcoming conventional students back on the same date.

Regarding Lupane State University’s block students, it has been reported that they will commence their studies at the end of this month and will take a break during elections week.