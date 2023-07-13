Source: Updated: Journalist in court for murder | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Joseph Katete

Herald Correspondent

A 42-year-old scribe who is also an employee at Grain Marketing Board has appeared in court on allegations of killing his relative.

Joseph Katete was facing murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Munashe Chibanda.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that Katete and the now deceased Craig Dendera (17) were at their residence in New Mabvuku, Harare waiting for Maxwell Katete who wanted to ferry the accused to the hospital for his doctor’s appointment as he has bipolar disorder.

It is the State’s case that Fally Salaudi, who is a church elder arrived at the residence intending to pray for the accused person.

When she opened the door, she saw the accused sitting on top of the deceased who was covered with a blanket.

The court heard that Salaudi persuaded the accused to stand up and he turned violent and threatened to kill her.

Salaudi raised alarm resulting in his father, Frank Katete (84) coming to rescue the now deceased.

When Frank arrived, the accused was pressing the now deceased on the floor but he was already dead.