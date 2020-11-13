Source: UPDATED: Rushwaya remains in custody as State moves to contest Ali bail | Herald (Africa)

Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya appears at Harare Magistrate Courts facing charges of gold smuggling. — Picture: Lee Maidza(file picture)

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

HENRIETTA Rushwaya, Stephen Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda have been denied bail while Ali Muhammad has been freed on $100 000.

Harare magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna ruled that Rushwaya, Tserayi, Mufandauya and Karanda have connections outside the country and have means to abscond trial.

Mr Nduna also said there was high risk of them interfering with investigations. They were all remanded to November 27 for their routine remand.

Meanwhile, the State has indicated that it will appeal against Harare magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna’s decision to grant businessman Ali Muhammad bail.

Muhammad was today granted $100 000 bail coupled with other conditions.

Indications are that prosecutor Mr Garudzo Ziyaduma will this afternoon approach the High Court to place notice of an appeal against Mr Nduna’s decision.

Muhammad is being charged with Henrietta Rushwaya, Stephen Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda on smuggling, unlawful possession, criminal abuse of office charges and obstruction of course of justice.