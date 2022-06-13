Source: Upgrade of Mhangura roads hailed | Herald (Top Stories)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

MHANGURA community and farmers have hailed the current road upgrades and rehabilitation being done by Makonde Rural District Council using Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2) funds.

Currently, the council, through a private contractor, is working on tarring the Post Office-Makonde Christian Hospital three-kilometre stretch using funds disbursed by Government under the ERRP2.

The chief executive officer, Mr Paradzayi Munyede said efforts are being made to repair all roads in Makonde district.

“Road rehabilitation is in progress on the Mhangura Post Office-Makonde Christian Hospital Road in Ward 11. The road is currently being sealed under the auspices of the ERRP2,” he said.