Source: US official meets Minister Shava | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Minister Frederick Shava

Harare Bureau

VISITING United States deputy assistant secretary of State in the Bureau of African Affairs, Ambassador Robert Scott yesterday paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Fredrick Shava at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare to discuss various issues.

Speaking soon after a closed-door meeting with Minister Shava who was accompanied by Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Mr Aaron Nhepera and other senior Government Officials, Ambassador Scott said they raised issues around the pending elections.

“We discussed important topics such as the upcoming elections, non-violence elections, the PVO Bill.

“These are some of the concerns we expressed during the meeting,” said Ambassador Scott.

He said his country is collaborating with Zimbabwe on HIV and Aids programmes with some money set aside to ensure Zimbabwe has access to drugs.

“We also spoke about the de-mining programme; we are continuing to fund Zimbabwe. We want to ensure that by 2025 Zimbabwe will be declared a land-mines-free zone,” he said.

He also said that he will meet with opposition political parties and civic society organisations during his visit.

In his response Minister Shava hailed the United States for inviting Zimbabwe to the US-Africa Summit which was held in December last year, a sign that relations between the US and Zimbabwe are gradually mending and that President Mnangagwa’s re-engagement drive is being received positively by President Joe Biden’s administration.

“Thank you for the warm welcome during our visit at the US-Africa Summit in December last year,” he said.

The visit, Minister Shava said, was a very positive step in the trajectory of the two countries’ relations.

“I see your visit follows the convening of the US-Africa leaders’ summit in the same light.

“I believe it is significant as it affords the two countries an opportunity to share ideas on issues of mutual interest.

“Further, I believe your visit bears testimony of President Biden’s commitment made at the summit to dispatch senior administration officials to Africa to explore areas of possible partnerships.