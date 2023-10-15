Source: US$110 in council rates for affluent suburbs | Sunday News (local news)

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has proposed a 2024 budget of over US$264 million with a huge chunk of it expected to come from rates and water charges.

According to a draft budget presentation being presented to residents, the proposed budget was slightly adjusted from this year’s US$264 056 873 to US$264 064 416 although the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube (pictured) has said it will be a standstill budget without any tariff adjustments.

“The City of Bulawayo is conducting a 2024 Proposed Budget Input exercise where all residents are welcome to share their views and comments on the proposed budget.

“It is envisaged that next year’s budget (2024) will be a standstill budget which means that there will be no tariff adjustments.

“ It therefore means that the budget for 2024 will be US$264 million. A number of projects meant to enhance service delivery are included in the 2024 proposed budget,” said Mr Dube in a statement.

In July last year, the local authority started indexing their bills in foreign currency with residents given the option of paying in Zimbabwe dollars using the prevailing official rate and this year councillors again resolved to index their proposed budget in foreign currency.

According to the draft budget, US$167 462 100 will be the revenue budget while US$96 602 316 will be the capital budget.

In terms of the revenue income, 27 percent (US$45 million) is projected to come via assessment rates, 25 percent (US$42 million) from water and 12 percent (US$19.7 million) from property tax.

The proposed 2024 revenue expenditure will see US$80 million (30 percent) go towards salaries, US$96.6 million (37 percent) to capital projects, US$59.8 million will be directed to general expensed while US$27.4 million (10 percent) will go towards maintenance.

In terms of average bills ward one will pay the range of US$110 a month, ward two; US$48, ward three; US$70, ward four; US$98, ward five; US$70, ward six; US$64, ward seven and 13; US$25, ward eight, nine, 14, 16, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 28; US$29 and wards 10, 11, 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28 and 29 will pay an average bill of US$26.

In terms of key service delivery projects that the local authority has proposed 10 roadworks projects inclusive of the reconstruction of 1,1 kilometres of Luveve Road, 1,2 kilometres of Maduma Road and 2,1 kilometres of Murchison Road.

The local authority also aims to rehabilitate Lobengula Street (one kilometre), Fort Street (one kilometre) and Herbert Chitepo Street (one kilometre). Overlays will be done on Fairbridge Way, Wellington Road and Matopos Road).

Administrative-wise the local authority has proposed to convert of Mayor’s Box into boardroom (US$20 000), rehabilitate the City Hall Lift (US$50 000), partitioning of offices on the 10th floor at Tower Block (US$20 000), refurbishment of Tower Block lifts (US$500 000), Tower Block and Revenue Hall structural repairs (US$500 000), Tower Block and Revenue Hall waterproofing (US$500 000), Utility 1 tonne Pick Ups/Vannette (US$1,4 million), laptops (US$998 400), refuse trucks (US$560 000) and tipper trucks (US$560 000).